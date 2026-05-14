EAM Jaishankar welcomes ministers, representatives at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed Foreign Ministers and representatives from the member and observer nations to Bharat Mandapam in the national capital ahead of the much-anticipated BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

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EAM first received Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who will be representing the country in place of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Beijing as US President Donald Trump visits the country.

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Jaishankar also welcomed his counterparts from Indonesia, Foreign Minister Sugiono; South Africa, Ronald Lamola; and Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos Hessebon.

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The External Affairs Minister also welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the venue for the meeting.

Minister of State in the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, was also welcomed by the EAM.

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The meeting is part of India's ongoing engagement with the BRICS grouping, which brings together emerging economies to discuss key issues of global and regional importance, including economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, trade, and development challenges.

New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations from May 14 to May 15 as it is set to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the national capital ahead of the meeting.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that he received the progress made with his Indonesian counterpart under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and cooperation within the ASEAN framework.

"Glad to welcome FM Sugiono of Indonesia. Reviewed the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our cooperation with ASEAN," the post read.

India and Indonesia established the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership back in May 2018 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official visit to the southeast asian counrty.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar also held a meeting with his counterparts from Russia, Brazil, the Maldives and South Africa.

Duirng his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the EAM stated that both leaders had discussions covering various aspects of the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology.

Discussion also took place on other global and multilateral issues. (ANI)

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