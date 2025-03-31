EAM Jaishankar welcomes Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp to India for bilateral talks

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday welcomed Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp to India for an official visit from March 31 to April 1.

The External Affairs Minister said he looked forward to their discussions.

In a post on X, he said, "Welcome FM Caspar Veldkamp of Netherlands to India. Look forward to our talks."

Veldkamp mentioned that he would be meeting Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during his visit. He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, he said, "I look forward to visiting India. I will speak there with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, amongst others. Considering today's geopolitical reality, it is important for both the Netherlands and India to strengthen our cooperation and deepen our relationship."

The two leaders previously met on September 28 in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp of the Netherlands. A very open and positive discussion on strategic issues of the day," he said in a post on X.

According to the Indian Embassy in The Hague, their discussions covered bilateral cooperation in areas such as water management, agriculture, trade, and investment. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947, and in 2022, they marked 75 years of diplomatic ties. The two nations share strong political, economic, and commercial relations. High-level engagements have strengthened this multifaceted partnership, with water, agriculture, and health (WAH) being priority sectors alongside technology and innovation.

India and the Netherlands have regular contact at high levels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his congratulations to the new government of the Netherlands led by PM Dick Schoof on assuming office on July 2, 2024. Jaishankar, also conveyed his congratulations to the new FM of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp. (ANI)

