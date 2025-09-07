DT
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar wishes Brazil on Independence Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Brazil on Independence Day

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday wished the people of Brazil on their Independence Day.

Jaishankar noted that India-Brazil ties continue to strengthen.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared an old snippet of himself with Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

He said, "Warm greetings to FM Mauro Vieira, the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day. Our Strategic Partnership and multifaceted ties continue to strengthen for the benefit of our peoples."

Earlier on August 30, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a courtesy meeting with Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, at the Chief Minister's Office.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, at the Chief Minister's Office. We held detailed discussions on strengthening mutual cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, and exploring partnerships across diverse sectors," CM Sharma said in a post on X.

The meeting with the Brazilian envoy comes amid growing challenges for Indian exporters, following the 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods imposed by the Donald Trump administration, which came into force on Wednesday under a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday also chaired a meeting with representatives of industry and trade associations at the Chief Minister's Office.

On the occasion, Sharma discussed in detail with representatives from the jewellery, textile, leather, and handicraft sectors the situation arising from the additional US tariffs and explored possible measures to address the issue.

US President Trump, who has repeatedly referred to India as a "tariff king", cited the trade deficit with India and New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil and military equipment as reasons for the move.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government would shield small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers from the impact of these tariffs. During the recent Monsoon session of Parliament, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also affirmed that the government is examining the impact of tariffs and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the national interest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

