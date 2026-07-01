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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar wishes FM Abdisalam Abdi Ali on Somalia's National Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes FM Abdisalam Abdi Ali on Somalia's National Day

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali on their National Day.

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In a post on X, he said, "Felicitations to FM Abdisalam Abdi Ali, the Government and people of Somalia on their National Day."

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Somalia celebrates Independence Day every year on July 1 to commemorate its liberation from colonial rule. The significance of this day is that the northern and southern regions of Somalia, which achieved independence from colonial rule, united and officially declared the establishment of the Republic of Somalia on July 1, 1960, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia says.

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June 26 1960, the independent northern region of Somalia broke with British colonial rule and took an important step towards unification with the southern region, which was independence from Italian colonial rule on July 1, 1960. This event confirmed the creation of the Republic of Somalia.

Because of this historic event, July 1 was established as Independence Day and Unification Day, to mark the nation's efforts to break with colonial rule, as per MFA of Somalia.

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India and Somalia relations are age old, with strong connect established by traders who sailed through the Indian ocean to buy and sell goods in the Horn of Africa. The connection still continues with presence of Indian business community in Somalia, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1960, a year after Somalia's independence. The High Commissioner of India to Mauritius was accredited as Ambassador of India to Somalia. Later, a resident Mission was opened in Mogadishu.

After the outbreak of civil war in 1991, the Indian Embassy in Mogadishu was closed down. High Commission of India, Nairobi is concurrently accredited to Somalia, the MEA states. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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