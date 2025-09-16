EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday wished Mexico on their Independence Day.

Advertisement

Jaishankar said that the privileged partnership is deepening after 75 years of diplomatic relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm felicitations to FM Juan Ramon de la Fuente, the Government and the people of Mexico on their Independence Day. Our Privileged Partnership continues to deepen as we mark 75 years of diplomatic relations."

Advertisement

Warm felicitations to FM Juan Ramon de la Fuente, the Government and the people of Mexico on their Independence Day. Our Privileged Partnership continues to deepen as we mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.@SRE_mx 🇮🇳 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/8AuRFMxs5I — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 16, 2025

Earlier on September 11, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that India will work towards strengthening trade and investment ties with Mexico, highlighting the strong potential for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

Goyal held a discussion with Francisco Cervantes, President of the Business Coordination Council of Mexico, focusing on ways to expand bilateral relations. The meeting, according to the minister, was aimed at building a stronger platform for trade, investment, and collaboration across multiple sectors.

Advertisement

In a social media post, the minister said, "Met Francisco Cervantes, President of the Business Coordination Council of Mexico. We had an engaging discussion on strengthening India-Mexico trade & investment ties, deepening business collaborations, and exploring new opportunities for mutual growth."

Goyal also highlighted that Mexico and India share many similarities and a natural alignment of values, which can serve as a foundation for long-term cooperation.

"We believe that Mexico and India are natural friends, partners, and allies. I was reading about 'Plan Mexico', and it closely aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation and provide for inclusive and sustainable growth," Goyal said.

The commerce minister stressed that both nations, with their rich history, culture, and traditions, as well as shared values of family and relationships, have much in common that can help them build stronger ties.

"When Mexico and India work together, two countries with so much similarity, so much common, history, culture, tradition, value for family, value for relationship, I think we can truly write a beautiful story. I think the story of Mexico-India friendship and partnership should grow," he remarked. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)