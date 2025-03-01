EAM Jaishankar wishes Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina on National Day

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday wished his Bosnia and Herzegovina counterpart Elmedin Dino Konakovic on their National Day.

In a post on X, he said, "Felicitations to FM Elmedin Dino Konakovic, the Government and people of Bosnia & Herzegovina on their National Day."

Earlier, India and Bosnia and Herzegovina held their 4th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Sarajevo on November 28, 2024. The Indian side was led by Arun Kumar Sahu, Additional Secretary (Central Europe), Ministry of External Affairs. The Bosnian side was led by Tarik Bukvic, Head of Department for Asia and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the FOCs, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral, regional and international issues. Discussions were focussed on progress made in political relations, trade and investments, cooperation in S&T, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts through students and youth exchange and promotion of tourism between the two countries.

As per MEA, both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the neighbourhoods of India and Bosnia and Herzegovina, multilateralism including BRICS, UN, EU, NAM, and global developments of mutual interest.

India and Bosnia and Herzegovina are celebrating 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025. Both countries enjoy close and friendly relations.

Jaishankar last met Konakovic during his visit to Delhi on February 21, in Raisina Dialogue 2024. (ANI)

