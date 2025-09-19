DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar wishes Nepal on their National Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Nepal on their National Day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:25 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended warm wishes to Nepal on its National Day.

Advertisement

In his remarks he highlighted commitment to further deepening the multifaceted partnership between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

He wrote on X, "Best wishes to the Government and people of Nepal on their National Day. Committed to further deepening of our multifaceted partnership."

Advertisement

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1968987689073393926

In a telephonic conversation with Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki on Thursday, PM Modi had extended felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of Nepal, and the leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Advertisement

PM Modi extended condolences for loss of lives during the protests in Nepal and assured India's readiness in working towards strengthening special ties between the two countries and India's full support to Nepal in its efforts towards restoring peace and stability, and for the progress of the people of Nepal, as noted in the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)."Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Karki on her appointment and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India", the official statement by the MEA said.

It noted that PM Modi extended heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of life during the recent protests in Nepal.

"Prime Minister conveyed India's readiness to continue working closely to further strengthen the special ties between the two countries and India's full support to Nepal in its efforts towards restoring peace and stability, and for the progress of the people of Nepal", the MEA statement added.

Nepal's interim PM Karki thanked PM Modi for India's firm support to Nepal and reciprocated the Prime Minister's desire to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

On Friday during the weekly media briefing, the MEA spokesperson reaffirmed India's steadfast support for Nepal after the interim government led by PM Sushila Karki took charge and said that India stands ready to work together for the progress and prosperity of the people of the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts