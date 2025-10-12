DT
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar wishes Spain on National Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Spain on National Day

ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to Spain on their National Day.

Jaishankar said India valued the deepening of cooperation between both the nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Best wishes to FM Jose Manuel Albares, the Government and the people of Spain on their National Day. Value the deepening of our multifaceted cooperation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1977267762247434359

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government exchanged an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Spain's Fira Barcelona International to establish an international-standard convention centre in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the international standard convention centre will serve as a platform to host global events and investment conferences in the state. The discussions with the institution's officials in this regard took place during CM Yadav's visit to Spain in July this year, during which he invited investors to Madhya Pradesh.

Spain's Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol, Fira Barcelona International CEO Richard Zapatero, and the institution's India representative Mukesh Arora were present on the occasion, and Ambassador Pujol also held detailed discussions with CM Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh aims to further strengthen its identity as a global hub. Especially in the fields of smart urban solutions, technology, and business exhibitions, the state will develop in accordance with leading international standards and opportunities.

This MoU is expected to open new horizons for industrial and investment activities and enhance Madhya Pradesh's recognition at the international level. The state will gain a reputation as a host for global dialogues, conventions, and exhibitions.

Through this centre, top industrialists, investors, and companies from around the world will come to Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh will become part of the global network and a focal point for international partnerships and opportunities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

