Home / World / EAM Jaishankar wishes Trinidad and Tobago on their Independence Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Trinidad and Tobago on their Independence Day

ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to Trinidad and Tobago Foreign Minister Sean Sobers on the occasion of their Independence Day.

Jaishankar also shared an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In a post on X, he said, "Independence day greetings to FM Sean Sobers, the Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago. Our historic bonds drive forward our contemporary cooperation."

Earlier on July 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago announced the decision to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago, as noted in the joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The joint statement on PM Modi's official visit to Trinidad and Tobago underlined how May 30, 2025 marks the 180th arrival anniversary of the first Indian immigrants to Trinidad and Tobago.

Both PM Modi and PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar recognized the importance of Nelson Island as a location for Cultural Tourism and the need for Digitisation of Indian Arrival and other Records at the National Archives.

"Prime Minister Modi also announced a decision of the Government of India to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago," MEA noted.

Significantly, PM Modi also welcomed Trinidad and Tobago's decision to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance, reflecting their shared commitment to climate action, resilience building, and sustainable development.

As per the MEA, the leaders agreed to explore further collaboration in early warning systems developed by India for disaster risk reduction. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago also appreciated India's offer of grant to provide a rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system for the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs. Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar appreciated Prime Minister Modi's visionary 'Mission LiFE' initiative, which promotes a lifestyle of mindful consumption and sustainable living. She acknowledged its relevance in mobilizing global citizens towards climate-conscious behavior. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

