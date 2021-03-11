Early results: Lebanon's Hezbollah suffers election losses

Beirut, May 16
Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered losses in this weekend's parliamentary elections with preliminary results on Monday showing their strongest opponents picking up more seats and some of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature.
Despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group of parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to the sect.
It was not clear, however, whether the Iran-backed group and its allies would hang on to the majority they have held since 2018, when they had 71 of the 128 seats in the parliament.
Meanwhile, independents, including those from the 2019 protest movement, scooped up at least 10 seats, a major achievement considering they went into the vote fragmented and facing intimidation and threats by entrenched mainstream parties.
Their showing sends a strong message to ruling class politicians who have held on to their seats despite a devastating economic collapse that has plunged the majority of the country into poverty.
With votes still being counted, unofficial results showed Hezbollah's Christian ally, the Free Patriotic Movement founded by President Michel Aoun, losing ground to its traditional Christian rivals, the rightwing Lebanese Forces headed by Samir Geagea.
The closely watched elections on Sunday were the first since a devastating economic crisis erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against the ruling class blamed for decades of corruption and mismanagement.
Voter turnout was said to be at 41 per cent — less than the 49 per cent in the last election. Official results were expected to be announced later in the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvapi Masjid survey: Lawyers claim 'shivling' found in a well; court orders sealing of area
Advocate commissioners will submit their report to court on ...
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had invited people to the event...
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba; 6 pacts signed
Both the leaders discuss ways to strengthen ongoing cooperat...