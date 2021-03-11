Early voting begins ahead of Australia’s May 21 poll

Canberra (Australia), May 9
Early voting began on Monday in Australia’s federal election with the opposition party hoping the first ballots will reflect its lead over the government in opinion polls.
Voters began casting their ballots at 550 voting stations around the country as two new opinion polls showed the centre-left Labour Party opposition had extended its lead over PM Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition.
Voting is compulsory in Australia and almost 17 million adults in a population of 26 million people are expected to vote.
Pre-poll voting is available to those unable to vote on May 21 for reasons including work or travel. People conscious of the risks of Covid-19 are expected to vote early. — AP
