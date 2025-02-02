DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Tibet

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Tibet

As per NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:31 PM Feb 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tibet, February 2 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Sunday, National Center of Seismology reported.

As per NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 02/02/2025 12:47:20 IST, Lat: 28.33 N, Long: 87.52 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Advertisement

The region has been experiencing aftershocks of a series of earthquakes.

On January 30, the region experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 km on the Richter Scale. The details of losses are yet to be known.

Advertisement

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 30/01/2025 09:57:58 IST, Lat: 34.30 N, Long: 89.35 E, Depth: 100 Km, Location: Tibet," the NCS said in a post on X.

On January 27, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Tibet.

The earthquake that occurred at a depth of 5 km, at 29.10 N latitude and 87.66 E longitude.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 27/01/2025 15:03:35 IST, Lat: 29.10 N, Long: 87.66 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said in a post on X.

Shallow earthquakes like this are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because shallow earthquakes release more energy closer to the surface, causing more intense shaking and damage.

The region has been plagued by earthquakes and aftershocks recently, as another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the region on January 24.

The details of the same were shared by the NCS on X, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 24/01/2025 11:29:22 IST, Lat: 28.76 N, Long: 87.62 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

The Tibetan Plateau is prone to earthquakes because of colliding tectonic plates.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper