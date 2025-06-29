Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Pakistan; 5 injured

At least five people were injured when a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday.

The earthquake struck around 3.30 am local time, according to paramilitary Levies official Tauqeer Shah.

“We have reports of at least five people being injured, including a couple whose house roof collapsed in the Rara Shaim area near Barkan,” Shah said.

The United States Geological Survey put the epicentre of the quake around 60 kilometres from Barkan town. Shah said the tremors were felt in many areas near Barkan, including Rara Shaim, Kingri and Wastu.

According to initial reports, around a dozen houses were damaged during the tremors while cracks appeared in many residences in the affected areas. Some media reports stated that the earthquake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale.

In June, Karachi experienced around a dozen earthquake tremors between magnitudes 2.2 and 3.5, but no casualties or damage were reported.

Pakistan has five seismic zones as it is located on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian, according to experts.