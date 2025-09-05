DT
Home / World / Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Afghanistan

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Afghanistan

ANI
Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], September 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Afghanistan late on Thursday night, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.8, On: 04/09/2025 22:26:29 IST, Lat: 34.58 N, Long: 70.66 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on Thursday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Afghanistan.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 04/09/2025 10:40:56 IST, Lat: 34.38 N, Long: 70.37 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has sent emergency aid to Afghanistan's quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where more than 1,400 people have been killed and over 3,000 people injured, Khaama Press reported.

Initial aid shipments include food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with additional flights scheduled to deliver further assistance and personnel.

Khaama Press, citing the WFP in its report, noted that many of the communities affected by the earthquake were already struggling after recent flash floods, and worsening weather conditions now threaten to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

Describing the devastation, WFP's regional director Harald Mannhardt said, "Homes reduced to rubble, roads destroyed, landslides everywhere, and tragically, lives lost."

He noted that teams are working alongside rescue efforts and are prepared to expand operations as needs grow. Rescue operations remain hindered by blocked roads, rugged terrain, and repeated aftershocks.

Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air.

"Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air. 21 tonnes of relief materials, including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables, were airlifted today," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

