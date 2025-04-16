DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits Bangladesh

Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits Bangladesh

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 has struck Bangladesh, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
article_Author
.
Updated At : 06:41 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 has struck Bangladesh, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning at 05:07 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at latitude 24.89 N and longitude 91.16 E.

Advertisement

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 16/04/2025 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 24.89 N, Long: 91.16 E, Depth: 14 Km, Location: Bangladesh", NCS wrote on X.

Advertisement

As per the website of NCS, previously an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 had occured on April 11 in Bangladesh at a depth of 10 kilometres. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper