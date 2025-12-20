DT
PT
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 strikes Nepal

Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 strikes Nepal

ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], December 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Nepal on Saturday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Saturday.

In a post on X, NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km.

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 20/12/2025 14:10:10 IST, Lat: 27.79 N, Long: 87.33 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal", NCS wrote on X.

On December 7, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Nepal.

Earlier on November 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Nepal.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones because their greater energy release near the Earth's surface produces firmer ground shaking and greater structural damage and casualties. In contrast, deeper earthquakes lose energy as they travel toward the surface.

Nepal is highly seismically active due to its location along a convergent boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This collision generates immense pressure and stress, which is released as earthquakes. Nepal is also situated in a subduction zone where the Indian Plate is sliding beneath the Eurasian Plate, further increasing stress and strain.

Nepal lies in the Himalayan region, a zone of intense seismic activity caused by the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This collision results in the Indian plate pushing beneath the Eurasian plate in a process called subduction, creating immense pressure and strain on the Earth's crust.

The subduction zone further amplifies the stress, making Nepal highly vulnerable to earthquakes. The collision also contributes to the uplift of the Himalayan mountains, thereby increasing overall seismic activity in the region.

Nepal has a long history of earthquakes, including devastating events like the 2015 earthquake. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

