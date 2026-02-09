DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Bangladesh

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Bangladesh

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:25 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Bangladesh in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Advertisement

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 45 kilometres at 04:50 IST.

Advertisement

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 09/02/2026 04:50:03 IST, Lat: 25.08 N, Long: 92.03 E, Depth: 45 Km, Location: Bangladesh."

Advertisement

Earlier, on February 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 had struck Bangladesh.

Bangladesh faces a high risk of major earthquakes due to its location along three active tectonic plate faults, experts warned recently following major tremors on December 4, 2025, stressing that preparedness, public awareness, and modern technology are crucial to reducing casualties and damage, 'The Daily Star' reported following an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 at Dhaka.

Advertisement

Bangladesh sits at a highly active junction of three tectonic plates: the Indian, Eurasian, and Burma plates. The Indian plate moves northeast at about 6 cm per year, while the Eurasian plate moves northward at around 2 cm per year over it.

The country lies near several major fault lines, including the Bogura fault, Tripura fault, Shillong Plateau, Dauki fault, and Assam fault, placing it within 13 earthquake-prone zones. Areas such as Chattogram, the Chattogram Hill Tracts and Jaintiapur in Sylhet fall in the highest-risk category.

Dhaka, with more than 30,000 people per square kilometre, is one of the densest cities in the world and has been identified as one of the 20 most earthquake-vulnerable cities globally, according to The Daily Star. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts