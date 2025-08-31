Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], August 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on Richter scale struck Myanmar on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per the NCS the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 30km.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 31/08/2025 09:04:11 IST, Lat: 26.60 N, Long: 96.06 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Myanmar."
More details are awaited. (ANI)
