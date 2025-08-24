DT
PT
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Tibet

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Tibet

ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Tibet, August 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Tibet on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 98km.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 24/08/2025 14:11:02 IST, Lat: 28.09 N, Long: 88.08 E, Depth: 98 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on August 19, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a shallow depth of 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 19/08/2025 13:02:51 IST, Lat: 28.36 N, Long: 87.89 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active due to tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks.

Meanwhile, a downpour in Tibet early on Wednesday morning triggered floods in rivers flowing in Nepal, prompting authorities to issue warning in three districts.

The district of Rasuwa, adjoining the Tibetan side which was hit by a flash flood on July 8 had claimed seven lives with over a dozen still missing, after Lhende River swept infrastructure near Nepal-China border.

Heavy rainfall in Tibet earlier this morning has triggered flooding in the Trishuli River, raising water levels in areas around Uttar Gaya in Rasuwa and the Trishuli 3B Hub in Kispang. Authorities have issued warnings as water flow continues to rise in the Rasuwagadhi area. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

