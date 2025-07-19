DT
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Tibet

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Tibet

ANI
Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Tibet, July 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted Tibet on Saturday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 19/07/2025 03:17:59 IST, Lat: 29.10 N, Long: 86.99 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on Friday, another earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred in the region at a depth of 10km.

Sharing the details of the earthquake on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 18/07/2025 04:22:31 IST, Lat: 28.53 N, Long: 87.63 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface. This causes stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, noted Al Jazeera.

"Education about earthquakes and earthquake-resilient buildings combined with funding for retrofits and resilient structures can help protect people and buildings when strong earthquakes occur," Marianne Karplus, a seismologist and geophysicist, told Al Jazeera.

"The earth system is very complex, and we cannot predict earthquakes. However, we can conduct scientific studies to better understand what causes earthquakes in Tibet and to better understand the shaking and impacts resulting from earthquakes," Karplus, who is a professor of geological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, told Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

