Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
As per the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 95km.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 18/10/2025 13:57:54 IST, Lat: 24.72 N, Long: 94.69 E, Depth: 95 Km, Location: Myanmar."
https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1979466934455255121
More details are awaited (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
