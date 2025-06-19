DT
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Myanmar

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Myanmar

ANI
Updated At : 08:30 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
Naypyitaw [Myanmar], June 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Myanmar on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake happened at a shallow depth of 20km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 19/06/2025 17:20:12 IST, Lat: 23.68 N, Long: 94.55 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1935668169458282986

Earlier on June 15, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck the region at 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 15/06/2025 23:16:38 IST, Lat: 22.50 N, Long: 94.66 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1934310417805066400

Prior to this, another earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Myanmar on June 13 at a shallow depth of 80km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 13/06/2025 23:02:29 IST, Lat: 23.30 N, Long: 93.52 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1933579827128513026

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

