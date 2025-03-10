DT
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Afghanistan


ANI
Updated At : 08:11 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], March 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Afghanistan on Monday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 10/03/2025 07:01:10 IST, Lat: 36.97 N, Long: 73.14 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan's neighbour, Pakistan, was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 10/03/2025 02:46:22 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.43 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS stated in a post on X.

On March 8, Pakistan was struck by an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude, as per NCS.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 08/03/2025 01:40:40 IST, Lat: 30.20 N, Long: 70.03 E, Depth: 27 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS stated.

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

