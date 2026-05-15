Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], April 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Myanmar on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Advertisement

The tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST on May 15 at a depth of 106 kilometres.

Advertisement

As per the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at latitude 25.028 North and longitude 94.958 East in Myanmar.

Advertisement

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 15/05/2026 09:22:37 IST, Lat: 25.028 N, Long: 94.958 E, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Advertisement

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)