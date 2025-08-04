DT
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Myanmar

ANI
Updated At : 04:35 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
Naypyidaw [Myanmar], August 4 (ANI): An Earthquake with a magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hits Myanmar. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 02:42 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 04/08/2025 02:42:47 IST, Lat: 20.88 N, Long: 95.82 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1952118470000181401

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading center to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

