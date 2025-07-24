Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Myanmar

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Myanmar on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 22km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
In a post on X, the NCS said, " EQ of M: 4.2, On: 24/07/2025 17:35:49 IST, Lat: 23.10 N, Long: 94.82 E, Depth: 22 Km, Location: Myanmar."
More details are awaited (ANI)
