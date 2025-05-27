Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said.

Advertisement

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:20 pm (IST) at latitude 31.31 N, and longitude 72.52 E.The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers.

In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Advertisement

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1927364957848347059

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)