Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Myanmar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Myanmar

ANI
Updated At : 07:40 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Yangon [Myanmar], August 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Myanmar on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, NCS said that the earthquake occured at a depth of 10km.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 20/08/2025 18:16:29 IST, Lat: 16.38 N, Long: 95.89 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS wrote on X.

Earlier on July 27, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Myanmar.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 161 km.In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 27/07/2025 10:45:44 IST, Lat: 22.81 N, Long: 95.51 E, Depth: 161 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the region on the same day.

Sharing the details on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 27/07/2025 00:35:35 IST, Lat: 24.48 N, Long: 94.58 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading center to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault. The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

