Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tajikistan

Dushanbe [Tajiskistan], March 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale jolted Tajikistan on Monday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it more susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 03/03/2025 14:34:48 IST, Lat: 37.98 N, Long: 72.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS stated.

Advertisement

EQ of M: 4.3, On: 03/03/2025 14:34:48 IST, Lat: 37.98 N, Long: 72.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan. Our Website and App are down due to maintenance. We will be back soon, please bear with us. @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/N9h6Sjaa8v — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 3, 2025

On late Sunday night, another earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolted the region.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 02/03/2025 23:37:01 IST, Lat: 38.03 N, Long: 73.12 E, Depth: 92 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS stated.

Advertisement

EQ of M: 4.3, On: 02/03/2025 23:37:01 IST, Lat: 38.03 N, Long: 73.12 E, Depth: 92 Km, Location: Tajikistan. Our Website and App are down due to maintenance. We will be back soon, please bear with us. @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/kkaIlq5cxN — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 2, 2025

Tajikistan is a mountainous country with diverse topography and is especially vulnerable to climate hazards. It is prone to earthquakes, floods, drought, avalanches, landslides and mudslides. The most vulnerable areas are the glacier-dependent river basins supplying hydropower and water resources for irrigation, fragile mountain ecosystems and isolated forest with mountainous and riverine terrain which makes it prone to landslides and land degradation.

As per the World Bank Climate Change Knowledge Portal, climate change is exacerbating Tajikistan's vulnerabilities, given that 30 per cent of glaciers are predicted to disappear by 2050. Tajikistan also remains one of the most isolated countries in the world - a situation made worse by landslides, debris flows and floods that can render bridges unsafe and roads impassable and, through time, weaken the flood defenses which protect its most exposed communities. Over and above this chronic challenge is the threat of rare but potentially devastating earthquakes, with more than 60 per cent of the country located in zones of high seismic risk.

Tajikistan's infrastructure is gradually deteriorating as a result of insufficient maintenance and repeated exposure to natural hazards. As per Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, it is important to blend hazard information and climate change scenarios with local knowledge in the design of newly constructed and/or rehabilitated infrastructure assets to improve resilience overtime. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)