Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan

Updated At : 06:45 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], December 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Wednesday, according to information shared by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 150 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 10/12/2025 00:30:01 IST, Lat: 36.39 N, Long: 70.88 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1998470953735778772?s=20

This latest quake follows another magnitude 3.8 earthquake reported by the NCS a day earlier, indicating continued seismic activity in the region. That tremor occurred at a depth of 70 km, with the agency posting, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 09/12/2025 14:36:02 IST, Lat: 35.87 N, Long: 69.41 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Further movement was recorded earlier the same day when a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 km, a level that typically increases the likelihood of aftershocks. The NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 09/12/2025 13:17:35 IST, Lat: 34.53 N, Long: 70.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow quakes such as this tend to be more dangerous because seismic waves reach the surface quickly, causing stronger shaking and a higher potential for damage and casualties.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush region, which is known for high seismic activity, according to the Red Cross.

On November 4, a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan, killing at least 27 people and injuring 956 more, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar. CNN reported that the tremor also damaged one of the country's most iconic mosques. Families were jolted awake as the quake hit near Mazar-i-Sharif at a shallow depth of 28 km, the United States Geological Survey said.

Afghanistan's location atop several active fault lines, formed along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, makes it highly prone to frequent seismic disturbances. A major fault line also runs directly through Herat.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

