Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Pakistan

ANI
Updated At : 10:20 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck Pakistan on 5:39 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 25 kilometres.

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 25/08/2025 05:39:37 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.26 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Pakistan.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau.

Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes as the two tectonic plates collide. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

