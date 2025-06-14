DT
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Pakistan areas

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted areas in Pakistan on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Saturday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 6:53 pm. The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at latitude 26.11 N and longitude 63.78 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 14/06/2025 18:53:58 IST, Lat: 26.11 N, Long: 63.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

