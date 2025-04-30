DT
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Pakistan late on Wednesday evening, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) reported.
ANI
Updated At : 10:51 PM Apr 30, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Pakistan late on Wednesday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The details were shared by the NCS in a post on X. The tremor occurred at 21:58:26 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 31.08°N and longitude 68.84°E. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 50 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 30/04/2025 21:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.08 N, Long: 68.84 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Previously, on April 12, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Saturday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 12/04/2025 13:00:55 IST, Lat: 33.70 N, Long: 72.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

