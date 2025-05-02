DT
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan

ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM May 02, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], May 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Friday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 150km.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 02/05/2025 20:20:58 IST, Lat: 35.00 N, Long: 68.27 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1918319773504639167

Earlier on April 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 rocked Afghanistan, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 130km.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.8, On: 19/04/2025 12:17:53 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.20 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1913488138472763402

Earlier on April 16, an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Afghanistan, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"EQ of M: 5.9, On: 16/04/2025 04:43:58 IST, Lat: 35.83 N, Long: 70.60 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Hindu Kush, Afghanistan", NCS wrote on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1912288594649022604

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. Its location on several active fault lines along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it a seismically active region. These plates meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

