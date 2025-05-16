Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts China

Beijing [China], May 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale has jolted China on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Advertisement

The tremor occurred at 06:29 am IST, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 25.05 N and longitude of 99.72 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/05/2025 06:29:51 IST, Lat: 25.05 N, Long: 99.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China."

Advertisement

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)