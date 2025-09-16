Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Pakistan on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Advertisement

As per the NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of 60km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/09/2025 13:34:47 IST, Lat: 31.36 N, Long: 70.28 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Advertisement

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1967866496241008747

Earlier on August 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Pakistan in the early hours at a shallow depth of 10km.

Advertisement

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 03/08/2025 00:40:31 IST, Lat: 33.36 N, Long: 73.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1951725746025808134

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

The country's geography makes certain regions more prone to earthquakes, including the high-risk areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, due to their proximity to major fault lines like the Main Central Thrust.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.

One of the most significant earthquakes in Pakistan's history is the 1945 Balochistan earthquake (8.1 magnitude), the largest earthquake in the country's history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)