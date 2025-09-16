DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Pakistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Pakistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:25 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Pakistan on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Advertisement

As per the NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of 60km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/09/2025 13:34:47 IST, Lat: 31.36 N, Long: 70.28 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Advertisement

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1967866496241008747

Earlier on August 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Pakistan in the early hours at a shallow depth of 10km.

Advertisement

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 03/08/2025 00:40:31 IST, Lat: 33.36 N, Long: 73.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1951725746025808134

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

The country's geography makes certain regions more prone to earthquakes, including the high-risk areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, due to their proximity to major fault lines like the Main Central Thrust.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.

One of the most significant earthquakes in Pakistan's history is the 1945 Balochistan earthquake (8.1 magnitude), the largest earthquake in the country's history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts