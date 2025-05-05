DT
PT
Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Tajikistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Tajikistan

ANI
Updated At : 08:22 PM May 05, 2025 IST
Dushanbe [Tajikistan], May 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Tajikistan on Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the details shared by the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 160 kilometres.

The earthquake was recorded at Latitude 37.50 N and Longitude 72.26 E as per the NCS.

In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 05/05/2025 19:40:57 IST, Lat: 37.50 N, Long: 72.26 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Notably, there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

