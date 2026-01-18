Earthquake of magnitude 4 strikes Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan on Sunday evening, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 20:30 IST.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 18/01/2026 20:30:11 IST, Lat: 33.70 N, Long: 65.57 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan", NCS said on X.

Earlier on Sunday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Afghanistan.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 18/01/2026 07:05:58 IST, Lat: 33.74 N, Long: 65.70 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Earlier, on January 15, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a depth of 96km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 15/01/2026 13:08:48 IST, Lat: 36.36 N, Long: 71.28 E, Depth: 96 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks. (ANI)

