Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Afghanistan

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], August 2 (ANI):An Ea rthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Afghanistan in the early hours of Saturday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 02:33 Indian Standard Time (IST) at a depth of 87 kilometres.

"Q of M: 5.5, On: 02/08/2025 02:33:32 IST, Lat: 35.86 N, Long: 69.94 E, Depth: 87 Km, Location: Afghanistan", NCS wrote on X.

Apart from this, four earthquakes have occurred in Afghanistan in the last 1-7 days, according to the NCS.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan, noted that the country remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

