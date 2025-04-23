DT
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Turkiye

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolted Turkiye on Wednesday afternoon as reported by the National Center for Seismology.
ANI
Updated At : 07:21 PM Apr 23, 2025 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 has jolted Turkiye on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X, the NCS noted that the earthquake took place in the afternoon at 15:19 hours (Indian standard time) at a latitude of 40.99 North and 28.10 E.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 23/04/2025 15:19:11 IST, Lat: 40.99 N, Long: 28.10 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Turkey."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1914985213505294437

Citing Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), CNN reported that the earthquake occurred in the Sea of Marmara close to Silivri, and aftershocks are continuing.

As per CNN, with two key faults around it- the North Anatolian and the East Anatolian - Turkiye is one of the most seismically active regions in the world. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)




