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Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes off Kanto coast, tsunami forecast issued for slight sea level changes

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes off Kanto coast, tsunami forecast issued for slight sea level changes

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ANI
Updated At : 06:27 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck the North Pacific Ocean, off the eastern coast of the Kanto region, on Friday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic event was recorded at 4:09 PM IST on Friday, about 145 km from Choshi, Chiba, Japan.

According to data released by the NCS, the earthquake originated at a relatively shallow depth of 40 kilometres beneath the surface. The epicentre of the tremor was located at latitude 35.087° N and longitude 142.254° E.

"EQ of M: 6.1, On: 06/11/2026 16:09:29 IST, Lat: 35.087 N, Long: 142.254 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean," NCS posted on X.

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Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a tsunami forecast following the earthquake off the eastern coast of the Kanto region.

While no major tsunami warning, tsunami warning, or tsunami advisory has been triggered, the JMA’s forecast highlights potential minor sea-level fluctuations along the eastern Kanto coastline. Authorities do not expect destructive waves, but coastal residents and maritime operators are urged to remain attentive and follow official updates.

Further details regarding potential impacts, felt intensities, or damage are currently awaited.

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Earlier in August, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck parts of the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido on Sunday evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), making it the second quake that hit Japan today.

The epicentre of the quake was recorded off Hokkaido at a depth of 40 kilometres at 10:45 pm (local time). The seismic intensity scale was 4 out of a maximum of 7, as per JMA, which said that no tsunami warning was issued.

Earlier this morning, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 hit the eastern region of the country, leaving over 40 people injured in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures, authorities said, as per the official Kyodo News Agency.

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The tremor prompted a warning by the weather agency about similar quakes in the coming days.

The 2:00 am (local time) quake had originated in the southern part of Ibaraki Prefecture at a depth of 68 kilometres and registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of the prefecture as well as in central Tokyo, the official media said.

The morning quake was felt across a wide swath of the country, including northeastern and central Japan. The earthquake triggered delays for early morning train operations, while several services were compelled to proceed at reduced speeds, according to JR East and regional transit operators.

According to the recorded parameters, the epicentre was located approximately 125 kilometres south of Obihiro and 36 kilometres south-southeast of Urakawa. Local authorities are monitoring the situation following the seismic event.

Kyodo News noted that a lower 5 quake is defined by the agency as shaking that causes most people to be frightened and to hold on to something stable, while objects may fall from shelves.

In the morning quake, transportation was impacted following the event. The start of some train services was delayed, while some trains ran at reduced speeds, according to JR East and other operators, as cited by Kyodo News.

Furthermore, some express services operated by Tobu Railway remained halted.

Following the early morning earthquake, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that the government has established an emergency response task force at the PMO to assess the situation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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