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Home / World / Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolts Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolts Indonesia

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ANI
Updated At : 10:03 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], June 16 (ANI): A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Tuesday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

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In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 08:57 AM at a depth of 45 kilometres in Indonesia.

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"EQ of M: 6.8, On: 16/06/2026 08:57:49 IST, Lat: 1.073 S, Long: 120.263 E, Depth: 45 Km, Location: Indonesia."

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https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2066727550081245617?s=20

Local media outlet Jakarta Globe reported that residents evacuated their homes after the earthquake struck Palu and parts of Central Sulawesi on Tuesday.

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Citing local residents and authorities monitoring the situation, it said that the tremor was strongly felt in Palu, Sigi, Donggala, and Tojo Una-Una regencies.

According to Jakarta Globe, people also moved away from coastal areas as a precaution against possible aftershocks or tsunami risks.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage as of now, it reported that authorities were still assessing the impact of the earthquake in affected areas.

This is the second strong earthquake to hit Southeast Asia in June.

Earlier on June 8, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Philippines, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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