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Home / World / Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 strikes Japan

Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 strikes Japan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], November 8 (ANI): A strong earthquake struck central Japan early on Sunday, registering a maximum seismic intensity of "upper 5" on the Japanese seismic scale in Aichi Prefecture, Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi said, confirming that there is no danger of a tsunami.

The tremor occurred at approximately 1:04 a.m. (local time) with its epicentre located in western Shizuoka Prefecture.

Taking to social media platform X, Takaichi stated that strong tremors were felt in Chita City, located in neighbouring Aichi Prefecture.

"At around 1:04 a.m. today, an earthquake struck with its epicentre in western Shizuoka Prefecture, and strong shaking with a maximum intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale was recorded in Chita City, Aichi Prefecture," Takaichi wrote.

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"There is no risk of a tsunami," she confirmed.

Following the tremor, the Japanese government swiftly mobilised emergency protocols, establishing a dedicated liaison desk at the Prime Minister’s Office Crisis Management Centre to monitor the situation.

"Immediately after the earthquake, the government established a 'Prime Minister’s Office Liaison Office' at the 'Prime Minister’s Office Crisis Management Centre.' I have also directed efforts to assess the extent of the damage and provide accurate information to the public, and we are doing everything we can to respond," Takaichi stated.

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Authorities have urged residents across the affected prefectures to exercise caution and remain vigilant against potential subsequent tremors of similar intensity.

"I ask everyone in areas that experienced strong shaking to remain alert to the possibility of another earthquake of similar magnitude," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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