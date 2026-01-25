Earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.6 strike Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], January 25 (ANI): Two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 3.6 respectively struck Myanmar at a gap of mere 14 minutes, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per NCS, the earthquakes struck the region at a depth of 30km and 60km respectively.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 25/01/2026 16:27:17 IST, Lat: 22.97 N, Long: 93.26 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Myanmar."

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 25/01/2026 16:13:38 IST, Lat: 22.61 N, Long: 93.73 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS said about another earthquake.

Earlier on Saturday, another earthquake of 3.4 struck Myanmar at a depth of 40km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 24/01/2026 19:48:44 IST, Lat: 22.92 N, Long: 93.35 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and vector- and water-borne diseases.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

