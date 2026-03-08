DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / EaseMyTrip announces charter flights to India from Gulf nations amid West Asia Conflict

EaseMyTrip announces charter flights to India from Gulf nations amid West Asia Conflict

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Travel service provider EaseMyTrip on Sunday announced the operation of charter flights from Qatar's Doha and Bahrain to Delhi and Mumbai to assist Indian travellers in returning home amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Advertisement

In an official statement on X, the company said the flights are being planned based on requests from passengers who wish to return to India urgently.

Advertisement

EaseMyTrip urged travellers requiring immediate evacuation to fill out the registration form promptly to secure their seats.

Advertisement

The company also recommended joining its official WhatsApp channel - Travel Assistance for Indians in the Middle East - to receive timely alerts, contact details of Indian embassies, safety guidance, and updates on support services for citizens in the region.

"Charter Flights to India from Bahrain and Doha. Based on requests from travellers, we are planning to operate charter flights from Doha and Bahrain to Delhi and Mumbai to help passengers return to India. If you or someone you know needs to fly back to India urgently, please fill the form as soon as possible. We also recommend joining our official WhatsApp channel - Travel Assistance for Indians in Middle East for timely alerts, embassy contacts, safety guidance, and support updates," the statement read.

Advertisement

The move comes as safety concerns rise in Gulf nations due to ongoing regional conflicts, prompting travel agencies and authorities to facilitate emergency repatriation flights for Indian nationals.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that airlines are making necessary operational adjustments in view of prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations.

As per the official statement, passenger movement data for March 5 shows that a total of 40 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the West Asia region, carrying 7,205 passengers. With this, the cumulative number of passenger arrivals from the region has reached 14,992. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts