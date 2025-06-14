DT
East Turkistan govt in exile slams Pak's complicity in Uyghur genocide during Army Chief's US visit

East Turkistan govt in exile slams Pak's complicity in Uyghur genocide during Army Chief's US visit

ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], June 14 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) condemned Pakistan's alignment with China during the ongoing US visit of Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, warning that Pakistan is no mere bystander, but an active enabler of China's genocidal campaign in Occupied East Turkistan.

"As the world becomes more aware of China's atrocities in East Turkistan, the presence of Pakistani military leadership in Washington must raise alarm," Pakistan is not a neutral party; it is complicit in China's crimes against humanity," said Mamtimin Ala, President of the ETGE.

Since 2014, China has carried out a state-directed genocide against the Uyghur and other Turkic peoples, involving mass internment, forced sterilisation, cultural erasure, and forced labour. Despite its self-declared role as a defender of Muslims, Pakistan has consistently supported Beijing diplomatically, deported Uyghur refugees, and suppressed their voices, all while benefiting from Chinese investments under the Belt and Road Initiative.

"Thousands of mosques have been destroyed, Qurans burned, and Islamic practices criminalised in East Turkistan," said Ala. "Yet Pakistan remains silent, or worse, defends the Chinese Communist regime at the UN and OIC."

ETGE also noted Pakistan's growing military and intelligence cooperation with China, including ISI's coordination with China's Ministry of State Security and the PLA. "This relationship poses a threat to global security and violates the principles the US claims to uphold," said Salih Hudayar, ETGE's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

ETGE called on the United States to adopt actionable policy responses, including suspension of military aid to Pakistan, Magnitsky-style sanctions on complicit officials, and intelligence compartmentalisation within CENTCOM.

Pakistan has betrayed the Muslims of East Turkistan by actively aiding China's genocidal colonial project. "The U.S. must confront this duplicity and stop rewarding complicity with strategic partnerships," said Hudayar.

The ETGE reaffirmed its commitment to exposing all actors who aid in the ongoing repression and reiterated its call for global support toward the ultimate goal: the restoration of an independent East Turkistan. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

