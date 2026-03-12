DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / ECO FAWN Society raises Pahalgam terror attack at UN Human Rights Council

ECO FAWN Society raises Pahalgam terror attack at UN Human Rights Council

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:00 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland], March 12 (ANI): At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Yasser Laaroussi, from the ECO FAWN Society, during General Debate under Item 3, in his oral statement, highlighted the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. He urged the international community to intensify efforts to combat terrorism and ensure accountability for attacks targeting civilians.

Advertisement

Addressing the Council, Laaroussi paid tribute to the victims of the attack, describing the incident as a "cold-blooded assault against humanity itself." He emphasised that the deliberate targeting of civilians constitutes a serious violation of international human rights law and humanitarian principles.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the attack claimed the lives of 26 people. Among the victims was local pony handler Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who reportedly tried to shield visitors from harm during the incident.

Advertisement

Laaroussi stated that terrorism in all its forms poses a direct threat to fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, liberty and personal security. Addressing delegates, he said acts of terrorism represent a rejection of human dignity and civilised order.

"No political, ideological or strategic pretext can ever justify violence against innocent civilians," he said.

Advertisement

The statement also warned that cross-border support or tolerance of terrorist groups could aggravate threats to international peace and national sovereignty.

Calling for stronger international cooperation, Laaroussi urged UN member states to ensure that impunity does not prevail and to take decisive action against individuals or networks that harbour, finance or facilitate terrorist organisations.

The ECO FAWN Society reaffirmed its commitment to defending human rights, supporting victims of terrorism and strengthening international accountability mechanisms.

Concluding the intervention, the organisation emphasised that remembering the victims must be accompanied by collective international action to ensure that justice, peace and human dignity prevail over violence and extremism. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts