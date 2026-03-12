ECO FAWN Society raises Pahalgam terror attack at UN Human Rights Council

Geneva [Switzerland], March 12 (ANI): At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Yasser Laaroussi, from the ECO FAWN Society, during General Debate under Item 3, in his oral statement, highlighted the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. He urged the international community to intensify efforts to combat terrorism and ensure accountability for attacks targeting civilians.

Addressing the Council, Laaroussi paid tribute to the victims of the attack, describing the incident as a "cold-blooded assault against humanity itself." He emphasised that the deliberate targeting of civilians constitutes a serious violation of international human rights law and humanitarian principles.

According to the statement, the attack claimed the lives of 26 people. Among the victims was local pony handler Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who reportedly tried to shield visitors from harm during the incident.

Laaroussi stated that terrorism in all its forms poses a direct threat to fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, liberty and personal security. Addressing delegates, he said acts of terrorism represent a rejection of human dignity and civilised order.

"No political, ideological or strategic pretext can ever justify violence against innocent civilians," he said.

The statement also warned that cross-border support or tolerance of terrorist groups could aggravate threats to international peace and national sovereignty.

Calling for stronger international cooperation, Laaroussi urged UN member states to ensure that impunity does not prevail and to take decisive action against individuals or networks that harbour, finance or facilitate terrorist organisations.

The ECO FAWN Society reaffirmed its commitment to defending human rights, supporting victims of terrorism and strengthening international accountability mechanisms.

Concluding the intervention, the organisation emphasised that remembering the victims must be accompanied by collective international action to ensure that justice, peace and human dignity prevail over violence and extremism. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)