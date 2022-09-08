Economic crimes behind Lanka crisis: UN report

Geneva/Colombo, September 7
Sri Lanka is at a critical juncture in its political life, a UN report has said, noting that “impunity” for the past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption were the underlying causes for the collapse of the island nation's economy.
The UN report, released on Tuesday, also suggested fundamental changes to address the current challenges and to avoid repetition of the human rights violations of the past.
Interestingly, it comes ahead of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council Session, to be held in Geneva from September 12 to October 7, where a resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be tabled. This is also the first time that the top UN body has linked the economic crisis with Sri Lanka’s gross human rights violations. —PTI
US to take part in debt restructuring
Colombo: The US has agreed to cooperate with Sri Lanka's debt restructuring as prescribed by the IMF in its staff-level agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout package to help revive the country’s ailing economy.
