DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Economic crisis forces Health Department to cut anti-polio campaign duration and slash payments to polio workers in Rawalpindi

Economic crisis forces Health Department to cut anti-polio campaign duration and slash payments to polio workers in Rawalpindi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): Due to a serious economic and financial crisis, the Health Department has shortened the upcoming anti-polio campaign from seven days to four days and has also introduced substantial cuts to the remuneration of male and female polio workers, area in-charges and union council medical officers, according to a report by The Express Tribune (TET).

Advertisement

Major reductions have also been made to workers' facilities, sparking concerns that the anti-polio drive could be severely impacted. Polio workers, upset over the pay cuts, have staged protests and warned of further demonstrations. Assertions by the district administration regarding the eradication of polio in Rawalpindi have also been proven inaccurate. The next anti-polio campaign in Rawalpindi district is scheduled to start on February 2 and will run from Monday, February 2, to Thursday, February 5, TET reported.

Advertisement

Earlier, polio workers received a lump-sum payment of Rs 13,000 per campaign, which has now been slashed to Rs 7,000. Area in-charges, who previously earned a total of Rs 19,000 for the campaign duration, will now be paid Rs 9,216. Likewise, union council medical officers who earlier received Rs25,000 per campaign will now get only Rs16,000. Concerns have also been raised about the likelihood of further cuts in the future.

Advertisement

The health department is grappling with a serious financial and economic crunch, and payments have been reduced due to a lack of funds. Authorities have decided to continue these reductions in phases. Polio workers have strongly rejected the decision and demanded its reversal, calling for restoration of full previous compensation and warning of intense protests if their demands are not accepted, the TET report noted.

Female polio workers described the decision as unfair and said the government should reduce its own excessive spending instead of "stealing" the wages of poor daily-paid workers.

Advertisement

Last year, the district administration had declared Rawalpindi polio-free, but recent sampling has detected a significant presence of the polio virus in the city's sewage. Consequently, it has been decided to continue polio campaigns throughout 2026, with drives to be held every alternate month. Authorities have also decided to focus on families refusing polio drops. According to records, there has been a record surge in refusal cases in Rawalpindi, including in upscale areas such as Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and Satellite Town, as cited by the TET report. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts