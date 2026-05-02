New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador, Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, along with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Alejandro Davalos, concluded a two-day official visit to India, marking a new chapter in the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

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The visit, which commenced on April 29, focused on deepening cooperation across various sectors, including trade, healthcare, agriculture, and digital infrastructure.

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Foreign Minister Sommerfeld held productive discussions with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on April 29. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, trade and investment, digital technology, cultural relations, capacity building, and cooperation in multilateral institutions. Sommerfeld handed over formal letters marking Ecuador's decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), as per the statement.

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Both the leaders signed and exchanged an MoU regarding Indian grant assistance for implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs). Under this agreement, India will issue grant assistance worth upto Rs. 12.0 crore to Ecuador, over a period of five years for implementation of socio-economic development projects in Ecuador. The implementation of these projects in the identified areas will enhance the well-being and quality of life of local communities in Ecuador, fostering development and public trust, the statement added.

Sommerfeld later met the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, where both leaders discussed a roadmap for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries. Discussions also focused on scaling up Indian pharmaceutical exports to Ecuador and supply chain partnerships for critical minerals like copper and gold.

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She also met Union Health Minister JP Nadda, to discuss advancing bilateral health cooperation, specifically focusing on affordable healthcare solutions and high-end medical systems. Discussions centered on establishing an institutional technical mechanism to advance various initiatives, including the recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) by Ecuador to exchange information and promote regulatory cooperation, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations in the field of medical products.

The leaders also agreed to have an MoU on Health Cooperation between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the counterpart Ministry in Ecuador.

She visited the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to compare the cost of medicines in India and Ecuador, and to explore introduction of a similar model in Ecuador, to ensure affordable medicines for the people of Ecuador.

Inspired by India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Foreign Minister Sommerfeld also explored the implementation of UPI-like payment systems; Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT); digital unique identification systems like Aadhar and AI cooperation in Ecuador.

Sommerfeld also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and engaged with leading Indian industry members at a roundtable organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). She also inaugurated the Cultural Center of Ecuador at the Embassy of Ecuador, New Delhi.

This visit follows the recent opening of the resident Embassy of India in Quito in November 2025, underscoring the growing importance of the India-Ecuador partnership, as per MEA. (ANI)

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